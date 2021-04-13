Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is -18.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.97 and a high of $134.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GWRE stock was last observed hovering at around $104.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $127.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.08% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -19.18% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.88, the stock is 1.71% and -5.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -7.81% off its SMA200. GWRE registered 25.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.36.

The stock witnessed a -0.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.89%, and is 2.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) has around 2690 employees, a market worth around $8.77B and $761.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 452.07. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.95% and -21.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guidewire Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $157.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -193.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Top Institutional Holders

560 institutions hold shares in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE), with 108.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 101.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.83M, and float is at 83.66M with Short Float at 4.05%. Institutions hold 101.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.59 million shares valued at $977.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.06% of the GWRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 7.35 million shares valued at $945.62 million to account for 8.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAMCO Inc. which holds 5.71 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $735.4 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.38% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $579.89 million.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ryu Marcus, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ryu Marcus sold 5,273 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $101.94 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17906.0 shares.

Guidewire Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Hung Priscilla (President & COO) sold a total of 3,288 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $101.96 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5057.0 shares of the GWRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Polelle Michael (Chief Delivery Officer) disposed off 1,283 shares at an average price of $102.63 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,129 shares of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE).

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading 100.68% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 10.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.1% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.58.