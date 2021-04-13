Here are the top Institutional holders of Target Corporation (TGT) shares

2,312 institutions hold shares in Target Corporation (TGT), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 81.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 500.60M, and float is at 497.37M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 81.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.1 million shares valued at $7.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.64% of the TGT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 37.55 million shares valued at $6.63 billion to account for 7.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 37.13 million shares representing 7.45% and valued at over $6.56 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 14.07 million with a market value of $2.48 billion.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is 16.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.50 and a high of $207.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGT stock was last observed hovering at around $205.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.12% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -35.83% lower than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $205.10, the stock is 6.09% and 8.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 25.47% off its SMA200. TGT registered 96.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $187.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $177.34.

The stock witnessed a 14.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.94%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Target Corporation (TGT) has around 409000 employees, a market worth around $101.32B and $93.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.72 and Fwd P/E is 21.38. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.08% and -1.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Target Corporation (TGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Target Corporation (TGT) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Target Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.07 with sales reaching $21.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Target Corporation (TGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENNINGTON CHRISTINA, the company’s Executive Officer. SEC filings show that HENNINGTON CHRISTINA sold 2,121 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $204.00 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25249.0 shares.

Target Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that Kremer Melissa K (Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,930 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $204.00 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11981.0 shares of the TGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, BOYLAN KATIE M (Executive Officer) disposed off 1,600 shares at an average price of $203.12 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 12,881 shares of Target Corporation (TGT).

Target Corporation (TGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 23.52% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.41% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.