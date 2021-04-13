Here are the top Institutional holders of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares

1,309 institutions hold shares in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), with 1.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 78.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 407.00M, and float is at 406.31M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 78.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.65 million shares valued at $2.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.17% of the VLO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.29 million shares valued at $1.94 billion to account for 8.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 25.4 million shares representing 6.21% and valued at over $1.44 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 18.49 million with a market value of $1.05 billion.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is 24.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.44 and a high of $84.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VLO stock was last observed hovering at around $71.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.09% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -6.52% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.30, the stock is -5.48% and -2.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 23.68% off its SMA200. VLO registered 40.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.55.

The stock witnessed a -14.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.82%, and is -5.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has around 9964 employees, a market worth around $29.46B and $64.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.50. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.36% and -16.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valero Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.26 with sales reaching $18.55B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -160.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.10% in year-over-year returns.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gorder Joseph W, the company’s COB & CEO. SEC filings show that Gorder Joseph W sold 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $58.60 per share for a total of $2.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Valero Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Gorder Joseph W (COB & CEO) sold a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $56.45 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the VLO stock.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) that is trading 31.11% up over the past 12 months. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is 71.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.33% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.