Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX)

170 institutions hold shares in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.19% while institutional investors hold 103.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.05M, and float is at 34.84M with Short Float at 10.47%. Institutions hold 99.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 3.45 million shares valued at $110.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the BDTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 2.59 million shares valued at $83.01 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boxer Capital, LLC which holds 2.01 million shares representing 5.58% and valued at over $64.58 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.11% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $59.16 million.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) is -22.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.04 and a high of $46.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDTX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.33% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 43.75% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.75, the stock is 1.31% and -4.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -18.24% off its SMA200. BDTX registered -4.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.74.

The stock witnessed a -6.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.44%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.63% and -46.49% from its 52-week high.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.20% this year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Insider Activity

A total of 190 insider transactions have happened at Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 135 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Christopher D., the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Roberts Christopher D. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $25.54 per share for a total of $63848.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3200.0 shares.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Hatzis-Schoch Brent sold a total of 4,078 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $26.36 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8400.0 shares of the BDTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Roberts Christopher D. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $26.10 for $65262.0. The insider now directly holds 3,200 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX).