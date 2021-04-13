Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW)

37 institutions hold shares in U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW), with 702.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.67% while institutional investors hold 39.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.08M, and float is at 12.39M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 37.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perritt Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.72 million shares valued at $3.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.52% of the GROW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Diametric Capital, LP with 0.69 million shares valued at $3.75 million to account for 5.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Heartland Advisors Inc. which holds 0.63 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $3.41 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $3.4 million.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) is 83.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GROW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.86%.

Currently trading at $9.98, the stock is 24.10% and 36.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -15.71% at the moment leaves the stock 125.80% off its SMA200. GROW registered 799.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 289.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.11.

The stock witnessed a 39.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.33%, and is 12.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.08% over the week and 10.79% over the month.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $137.82M and $11.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.11. Distance from 52-week low is 768.12% and -22.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.70%).

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.90% this year.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading 53.83% up over the past 12 months. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is 140.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.68% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.43.