Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 13.78% Change This Year

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is 13.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.87 and a high of $92.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The H stock was last observed hovering at around $84.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.07% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -53.6% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $84.48, the stock is -0.19% and 3.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 28.40% off its SMA200. H registered 58.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.80.

The stock witnessed a -2.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.66%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $8.58B and $2.07B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.77% and -8.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.29 with sales reaching $467.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -196.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.90% in year-over-year returns.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Top Institutional Holders

346 institutions hold shares in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), with 1.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 40.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.36M, and float is at 37.26M with Short Float at 8.37%. Institutions hold 39.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO Inc. with over 4.91 million shares valued at $364.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.35% of the H Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with 4.11 million shares valued at $305.41 million to account for 10.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Melvin Capital Management LP which holds 3.52 million shares representing 8.87% and valued at over $261.73 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.33% of the shares totaling 3.31 million with a market value of $245.64 million.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Insider Activity

A total of 164 insider transactions have happened at Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 87 and purchases happening 77 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bottarini Joan. SEC filings show that Bottarini Joan sold 3,518 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $87.09 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9139.0 shares.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Floyd H. Charles sold a total of 9,880 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $88.63 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78948.0 shares of the H stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL disposed off 24,617 shares at an average price of $87.41 for $2.15 million. The insider now directly holds 380,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 83.68% up over the past 12 months. Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) is 84.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.45% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.58.