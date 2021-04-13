International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

174 institutions hold shares in International Seaways Inc. (INSW), with 399.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 99.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.94M, and float is at 27.63M with Short Float at 4.11%. Institutions hold 98.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. with over 4.0 million shares valued at $65.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.29% of the INSW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 2.19 million shares valued at $35.74 million to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.94 million shares representing 6.91% and valued at over $31.63 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.62% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $30.27 million.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is 9.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.44 and a high of $29.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSW stock was last observed hovering at around $19.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.11% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.06% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.81, the stock is -9.89% and -6.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -7.00% at the moment leaves the stock 3.92% off its SMA200. INSW registered -22.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.29.

The stock witnessed a -11.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.14%, and is -8.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has around 764 employees, a market worth around $518.81M and $421.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.23. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.17% and -39.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Seaways Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $49.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -586.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.50% year-over-year.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at International Seaways Inc. (INSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pribor Jeffrey, the company’s SVP,CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $17.70 per share for a total of $17699.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35519.0 shares.

International Seaways Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Pribor Jeffrey (SVP,CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $16.00 per share for $16002.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36519.0 shares of the INSW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Pribor Jeffrey (SVP,CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $16.75 for $16751.0. The insider now directly holds 37,519 shares of International Seaways Inc. (INSW).