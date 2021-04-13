Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

1,743 institutions hold shares in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 89.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.60M, and float is at 116.44M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 89.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.6 million shares valued at $7.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.11% of the ISRG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.13 million shares valued at $7.47 billion to account for 7.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.89 million shares representing 7.51% and valued at over $7.27 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 5.61 million with a market value of $4.59 billion.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is -4.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $488.00 and a high of $826.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISRG stock was last observed hovering at around $784.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.22% off its average median price target of $835.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.35% off the consensus price target high of $879.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -90.06% lower than the price target low of $410.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $779.26, the stock is 6.13% and 4.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 8.08% off its SMA200. ISRG registered 54.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $732.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $748.73.

The stock witnessed a 6.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.82%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has around 8081 employees, a market worth around $90.59B and $4.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 88.54 and Fwd P/E is 51.10. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.68% and -5.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.63 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

A total of 129 insider transactions have happened at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Myriam Curet, the company’s EVP & Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Myriam Curet sold 379 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $760.00 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94.0 shares.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Samath Jamie (SVP of Finance) sold a total of 215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $760.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 253.0 shares of the ISRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Samath Jamie (SVP of Finance) disposed off 655 shares at an average price of $782.00 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 253 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 81.03% up over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 6.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.25% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.