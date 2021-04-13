Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

256 institutions hold shares in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), with 1.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.55% while institutional investors hold 94.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.96M, and float is at 65.67M with Short Float at 3.94%. Institutions hold 92.16% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.29 million shares valued at $138.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.35% of the LNTH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 6.75 million shares valued at $91.04 million to account for 10.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Armistice Capital, LLC which holds 5.2 million shares representing 7.76% and valued at over $70.15 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.71% of the shares totaling 3.83 million with a market value of $51.67 million.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) is 55.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.52 and a high of $21.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNTH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -23.59% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.01, the stock is 2.92% and 8.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 39.21% off its SMA200. LNTH registered 59.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.71.

The stock witnessed a 6.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.77%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has around 595 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $339.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.88. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.71% and -4.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $87.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -131.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LENO SAM R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LENO SAM R sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $21.17 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40784.0 shares.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that DUFFY MICHAEL P (SVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 5,032 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $19.16 per share for $96418.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the LNTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Maeusli Heinz Christoph (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $18.60 for $18600.0. The insider now directly holds 16,211 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) that is 36.42% higher over the past 12 months. Quotient Limited (QTNT) is -34.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.14% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.67.