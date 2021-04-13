Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

128 institutions hold shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS), with 906.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.48% while institutional investors hold 89.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.27M, and float is at 24.59M with Short Float at 17.15%. Institutions hold 87.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lion Point Capital, LP with over 3.62 million shares valued at $44.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.89% of the MRNS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 3.23 million shares valued at $39.43 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VR Adviser, LLC which holds 2.59 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $31.59 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 6.56% of the shares totaling 2.4 million with a market value of $29.28 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) is 14.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.04 and a high of $20.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRNS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.18% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 30.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.99, the stock is -9.17% and -7.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -9.86% at the moment leaves the stock 13.21% off its SMA200. MRNS registered 110.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.18.

The stock witnessed a -20.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.37%, and is -12.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $494.83M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 131.62% and -30.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.20%).

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $2.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 571.70% year-over-year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VITULLO NICOLE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VITULLO NICOLE sold 4,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $15.87 per share for a total of $67448.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Smith Edward F (Former VP, CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 40,356 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $17.80 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13288.0 shares of the MRNS stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS): Who are the competitors?

