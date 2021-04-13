Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

895 institutions hold shares in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM), with 297.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 98.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.30M, and float is at 61.70M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 98.13% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.61 million shares valued at $1.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.60% of the MLM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.8 million shares valued at $1.08 billion to account for 6.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Select Equity Group, Inc. which holds 3.53 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $1.0 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 3.33 million with a market value of $944.23 million.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is 22.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.94 and a high of $353.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLM stock was last observed hovering at around $346.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.61% off its average median price target of $350.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.28% off the consensus price target high of $372.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -48.36% lower than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $348.65, the stock is 3.47% and 6.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 30.46% off its SMA200. MLM registered 67.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $336.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $292.59.

The stock witnessed a 2.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.31%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $21.44B and $4.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.19 and Fwd P/E is 27.04. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.47% and -1.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $903.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nye C Howard, the company’s Chairman, Pres & CEO. SEC filings show that Nye C Howard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $337.84 per share for a total of $3.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75400.0 shares.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Nye C Howard (Chairman, Pres & CEO) sold a total of 6,948 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $337.79 per share for $2.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94278.0 shares of the MLM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Nye C Howard (Chairman, Pres & CEO) disposed off 3,052 shares at an average price of $335.06 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 101,226 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM).

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) that is trading 54.97% up over the past 12 months. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is 54.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.13% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.07.