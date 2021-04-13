Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

157 institutions hold shares in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG), with 4.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.64% while institutional investors hold 79.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.91M, and float is at 19.21M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 66.64% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.38 million shares valued at $42.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.49% of the MEG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 0.98 million shares valued at $30.33 million to account for 3.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.95 million shares representing 3.78% and valued at over $29.53 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $28.37 million.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) is 70.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.41 and a high of $59.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MEG stock was last observed hovering at around $52.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.06% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -51.09% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.88, the stock is 8.89% and 18.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 59.36% off its SMA200. MEG registered a gain of 128.72% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.74.

The stock witnessed a 14.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.83%, and is -7.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $328.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 115.71. Profit margin for the company is -32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.24% and -11.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $96.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -205.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.60% year-over-year.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Manthripragada Vijay, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Manthripragada Vijay sold 72,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $43.89 per share for a total of $3.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12928.0 shares.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Dicks Allan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $44.78 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Oaktree Holdings, Ltd. (10% Owner) disposed off 4,322,644 shares at an average price of $27.18 for $117.49 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG).