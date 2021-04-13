Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) – The 76.8% Upside Potential Remains

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) is -19.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $5.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAVB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 75.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.74, the stock is -17.04% and -25.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -8.42% at the moment leaves the stock -37.27% off its SMA200. NAVB registered 125.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2029 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3446.

The stock witnessed a -21.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.07%, and is -12.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.94% over the week and 8.19% over the month.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $49.73M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 176.19% and -67.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-535.60%).

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $600k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 523.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 284.60% in year-over-year returns.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB), with 8.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.40% while institutional investors hold 7.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.75M, and float is at 18.43M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 5.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.73 million shares valued at $1.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.55% of the NAVB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 0.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.38% and valued at over $0.24 million, while Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $0.22 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Witter Malcolm G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Witter Malcolm G bought 21,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $2.07 per share for a total of $44505.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47000.0 shares.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Witter Malcolm G (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $2.31 per share for $34650.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25500.0 shares of the NAVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Witter Malcolm G (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $10350.0. The insider now directly holds 10,500 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB).