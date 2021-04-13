NCR Corporation (NCR) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.49% Upside

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is 7.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.18 and a high of $39.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.49% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.37% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.55, the stock is 7.60% and 11.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 48.14% off its SMA200. NCR registered 102.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.36.

The stock witnessed a 9.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.12%, and is 3.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

NCR Corporation (NCR) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $5.23B and $6.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.42. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.13% and 1.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

NCR Corporation (NCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NCR Corporation (NCR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NCR Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Top Institutional Holders

476 institutions hold shares in NCR Corporation (NCR), with 4.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.60% while institutional investors hold 96.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.00M, and float is at 127.00M with Short Float at 7.42%. Institutions hold 93.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.82 million shares valued at $444.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.08% of the NCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.44 million shares valued at $392.1 million to account for 8.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 6.44 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $241.85 million, while River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 4.66 million with a market value of $175.08 million.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at NCR Corporation (NCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Daniel William, the company’s Executive VP, Global Sales. SEC filings show that Campbell Daniel William sold 16,991 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $37.39 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78581.0 shares.

NCR Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Button Adrian (EVP, Product and Service Ops) sold a total of 3,745 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $35.32 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64259.0 shares of the NCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Button Adrian (EVP, Product and Service Ops) disposed off 20,614 shares at an average price of $35.85 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 718 shares of NCR Corporation (NCR).

NCR Corporation (NCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is trading 151.22% up over the past 12 months. USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) is 147.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.32% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.36.