Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

76 institutions hold shares in Neuronetics Inc. (STIM), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.78% while institutional investors hold 60.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.41M, and float is at 22.78M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 54.85% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Investor AB with over 1.79 million shares valued at $19.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.06% of the STIM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Granite Point Capital Management, L.P. with 1.25 million shares valued at $13.85 million to account for 4.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kent Lake Capital, LLC which holds 1.24 million shares representing 4.89% and valued at over $13.8 million, while Archon Capital Management LLC holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $11.83 million.

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) is 13.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $22.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STIM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.76% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 40.19% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.56, the stock is -3.30% and -17.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 44.14% off its SMA200. STIM registered 540.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.17.

The stock witnessed a -16.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.56%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) has around 126 employees, a market worth around $311.11M and $49.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 638.82% and -44.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.70%).

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neuronetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $11.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harper Gregory, the company’s VP of Prod. Dev. & Operations. SEC filings show that Harper Gregory sold 5,524 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $14.65 per share for a total of $80927.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Neuronetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Furlong Stephen (CFO) sold a total of 6,521 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $14.64 per share for $95467.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the STIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW (Sr. VP, GC, CCO and Secretary) disposed off 8,537 shares at an average price of $14.65 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 213,082 shares of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM).