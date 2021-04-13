New Big Money Means AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

69 institutions hold shares in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 75.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.78M, and float is at 30.22M with Short Float at 2.13%. Institutions hold 73.48% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dow Chemical Company (The) with over 21.0 million shares valued at $47.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.05% of the AGFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 8.11 million shares valued at $18.41 million to account for 15.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Manhattan Company which holds 2.26 million shares representing 4.31% and valued at over $5.13 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $3.68 million.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) is -1.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGFS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 25.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is 2.56% and -2.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -6.22% off its SMA200. AGFS registered 19.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2890 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2991.

The stock witnessed a -3.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.69%, and is 4.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.51% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $120.73M and $157.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.19% and -46.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $34.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) that is 258.53% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.81% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.63.