New Big Money Means AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

348 institutions hold shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS), with 736.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 98.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.34M, and float is at 75.56M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 97.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.68 million shares valued at $538.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.60% of the AXS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.52 million shares valued at $378.85 million to account for 8.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stone Point Capital Llc which holds 6.78 million shares representing 8.00% and valued at over $341.53 million, while Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds 7.78% of the shares totaling 6.6 million with a market value of $332.41 million.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is 3.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.82 and a high of $53.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXS stock was last observed hovering at around $51.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.15% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -15.33% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.90, the stock is 1.46% and 3.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 9.72% off its SMA200. AXS registered 22.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.19.

The stock witnessed a -0.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.65%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has around 1921 employees, a market worth around $4.39B and $4.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.19. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.14% and -3.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $1.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.40% in year-over-year returns.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DAVIS CHARLES A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DAVIS CHARLES A bought 75,557 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $45.34 per share for a total of $3.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.78 million shares.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that DAVIS CHARLES A (Director) bought a total of 388,170 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $45.64 per share for $17.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.7 million shares of the AXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, DAVIS CHARLES A (Director) acquired 61,415 shares at an average price of $45.71 for $2.81 million. The insider now directly holds 6,314,079 shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS).

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) that is trading 235.51% up over the past 12 months. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) is 3.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.86% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.73.