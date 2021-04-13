New Big Money Means Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,375 institutions hold shares in Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX), with 427.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 95.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.12M, and float is at 88.69M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 94.95% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.23 million shares valued at $8.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.58% of the EQIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.83 million shares valued at $4.88 billion to account for 7.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.41 million shares representing 3.81% and valued at over $2.43 billion, while Edgewood Management Company holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 2.97 million with a market value of $2.12 billion.

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) is -3.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $586.73 and a high of $839.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQIX stock was last observed hovering at around $687.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.97% off its average median price target of $850.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.6% off the consensus price target high of $942.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 5.28% higher than the price target low of $730.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $691.43, the stock is 2.58% and 1.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -4.97% off its SMA200. EQIX registered 0.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $657.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $716.04.

The stock witnessed a 5.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.15%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) has around 10013 employees, a market worth around $61.76B and $6.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 164.31 and Fwd P/E is 73.93. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.84% and -17.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) is a “Buy”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinix Inc. (REIT) is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.7 with sales reaching $1.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.50% in year-over-year returns.

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) Insider Activity

A total of 368 insider transactions have happened at Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 294 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meyers Charles J, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Meyers Charles J sold 2,465 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $653.66 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12561.0 shares.

Equinix Inc. (REIT) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Campbell Michael Earl (Chief Sales Officer) sold a total of 742 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $652.70 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8665.0 shares of the EQIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Miller Simon (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 328 shares at an average price of $651.49 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 2,313 shares of Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX).

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading 20.85% up over the past 12 months. Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is 9.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.34% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.45.