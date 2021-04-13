New Big Money Means Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

107 institutions hold shares in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO), with institutional investors hold 53.11% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 53.11% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 4.26 million shares valued at $43.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.94% of the HFRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Beach Point Capital Management LP with 2.88 million shares valued at $29.62 million to account for 4.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Herzfeld (Thomas J.) Advisors, Inc which holds 2.13 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $21.93 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $15.81 million.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is 9.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.02 and a high of $11.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HFRO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $11.25, the stock is 2.98% and 5.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 21.19% off its SMA200. HFRO registered 18.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.72.

The stock witnessed a 4.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.76%, and is 1.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.26% and -1.75% from its 52-week high.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Analyst Forecasts

.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Froehlich Robert J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Froehlich Robert J bought 697 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $8.47 per share for a total of $5904.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1212.0 shares.