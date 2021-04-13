New Big Money Means Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

543 institutions hold shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), with 332.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 103.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.72M, and float is at 50.99M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 102.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.1 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.89% of the JLL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vulcan Value Partners, LLC with 4.94 million shares valued at $733.62 million to account for 9.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Generation Investment Management LLP which holds 4.88 million shares representing 9.54% and valued at over $723.68 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.01% of the shares totaling 4.6 million with a market value of $683.21 million.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is 22.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.05 and a high of $186.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JLL stock was last observed hovering at around $183.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $186.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.89% off the consensus price target high of $202.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -9.65% lower than the price target low of $166.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $182.02, the stock is 1.84% and 7.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 38.91% off its SMA200. JLL registered 57.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $177.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $145.49.

The stock witnessed a 3.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.60%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has around 90800 employees, a market worth around $9.25B and $16.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.69 and Fwd P/E is 14.59. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.26% and -2.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $1.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobson Jeff A, the company’s Chairman, LaSalle Investment. SEC filings show that Jacobson Jeff A sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $173.41 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9686.0 shares.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Bowers Louis F (Global Controller) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $167.03 per share for $83512.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 521.0 shares of the JLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Jacobson Jeff A (Chairman, LaSalle Investment) disposed off 6,454 shares at an average price of $156.59 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 4,013 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL).

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) that is trading 40.34% up over the past 12 months. Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) is 23.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.37% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.47.