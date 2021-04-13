New Big Money Means My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

11 institutions hold shares in My Size Inc. (MYSZ), with 350.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.89% while institutional investors hold 5.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.15M, and float is at 11.79M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 5.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.70% of the MYSZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 63683.0 shares valued at $89793.0 to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 17167.0 shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $24205.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 16290.0 with a market value of $22968.0.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is -26.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $3.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MYSZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 65.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is -18.60% and -26.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock -15.96% off its SMA200. MYSZ registered -38.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3121 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2614.

The stock witnessed a -23.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.77%, and is -14.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 9.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 37.98% and -70.26% from its 52-week high.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

My Size Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $257.63M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.00% in year-over-year returns.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at My Size Inc. (MYSZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.