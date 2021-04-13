New Big Money Means TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

474 institutions hold shares in TopBuild Corp. (BLD), with 397.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 101.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.79M, and float is at 32.59M with Short Float at 2.99%. Institutions hold 100.01% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.1 million shares valued at $754.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.39% of the BLD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.23 million shares valued at $593.85 million to account for 9.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 2.59 million shares representing 7.82% and valued at over $476.17 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $260.2 million.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is 23.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.66 and a high of $224.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLD stock was last observed hovering at around $219.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.63% off its average median price target of $230.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.37% off the consensus price target high of $256.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.53% lower than the price target low of $213.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $226.90, the stock is 9.60% and 10.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock 30.55% off its SMA200. BLD registered 172.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $202.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $190.14.

The stock witnessed a 10.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.44%, and is 5.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) has around 10540 employees, a market worth around $7.22B and $2.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.57 and Fwd P/E is 19.80. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.47% and 0.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TopBuild Corp. (BLD) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TopBuild Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.97 with sales reaching $739.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.20% in year-over-year returns.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at TopBuild Corp. (BLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raia Steven P, the company’s President, TruTeam Operations. SEC filings show that Raia Steven P sold 180 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $201.53 per share for a total of $36275.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3651.0 shares.

TopBuild Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Peterson John S. (Vice President and CFO) sold a total of 9,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $200.00 per share for $1.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14160.0 shares of the BLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Donikowski Tina (Director) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $190.84 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,990 shares of TopBuild Corp. (BLD).

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 177.94% higher over the past 12 months. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is 87.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.61% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.04.