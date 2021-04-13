NuCana plc (NCNA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

31 institutions hold shares in NuCana plc (NCNA), with 211.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 53.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.27M, and float is at 32.48M with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 52.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 8.0 million shares valued at $35.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.63% of the NCNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 4.58 million shares valued at $20.57 million to account for 8.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 4.42 million shares representing 8.63% and valued at over $19.83 million, while Abingworth, LLP holds 6.51% of the shares totaling 3.33 million with a market value of $14.97 million.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) is -3.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $7.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCNA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.01% off the consensus price target high of $16.08 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 24.65% higher than the price target low of $5.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.34, the stock is -15.43% and -19.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -17.28% off its SMA200. NCNA registered -24.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1668 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.1615.

The stock witnessed a -20.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.04%, and is -13.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.08% and -44.51% from its 52-week high.

NuCana plc (NCNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuCana plc (NCNA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuCana plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$16.93.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year.

NuCana plc (NCNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -13.04% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -178.26% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.