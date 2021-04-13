Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

27 institutions hold shares in Oragenics Inc. (OGEN), with 3.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.90% while institutional investors hold 9.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.65M, and float is at 108.01M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 9.00% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Independent Advisor Alliance with over 4.2 million shares valued at $1.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.83% of the OGEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.43 million shares valued at $0.64 million to account for 1.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sara-Bay Financial which holds 1.01 million shares representing 0.92% and valued at over $0.45 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $0.32 million.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) is 73.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $2.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.64% off the consensus price target high of $2.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.64% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is -15.96% and -25.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing -9.54% at the moment leaves the stock -1.16% off its SMA200. OGEN registered 2.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9712 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7439.

The stock witnessed a -27.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.89%, and is -9.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 116.67% and -62.68% from its 52-week high.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oragenics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hernandez Joseph, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Hernandez Joseph sold 870,854 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $0.98 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Oragenics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Hernandez Joseph (10% Owner) sold a total of 257,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $0.80 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the OGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Hernandez Joseph (10% Owner) disposed off 629,707 shares at an average price of $0.73 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 1,128,364 shares of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN).