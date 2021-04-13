Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

358 institutions hold shares in Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX), with 337.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 120.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.51M, and float is at 43.10M with Short Float at 16.36%. Institutions hold 119.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.1 million shares valued at $424.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.19% of the PCRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.37 million shares valued at $261.34 million to account for 9.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 2.75 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $164.8 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.98% of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $157.08 million.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) is 13.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.47 and a high of $80.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $68.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.71% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -25.83% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.95, the stock is -3.02% and -5.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 8.94% off its SMA200. PCRX registered 90.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.85.

The stock witnessed a -6.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.12%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has around 624 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $429.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.70 and Fwd P/E is 16.66. Profit margin for the company is 33.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.02% and -15.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $117.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WINSTON ROY, the company’s Chief Clinical Officer. SEC filings show that WINSTON ROY sold 22,224 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $70.61 per share for a total of $1.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26311.0 shares.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Riker Lauren Bullaro (Vice President, Finance) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $70.01 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13181.0 shares of the PCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Riker Lauren Bullaro (Vice President, Finance) disposed off 1,520 shares at an average price of $73.28 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 13,181 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX).

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is trading 33.86% up over the past 12 months. Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) is -63.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.89% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.92.