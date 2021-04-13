PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

186 institutions hold shares in PAR Technology Corporation (PAR), with 2.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.20% while institutional investors hold 104.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.62M, and float is at 19.34M with Short Float at 14.43%. Institutions hold 93.99% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ADW Capital Management, LLC with over 2.1 million shares valued at $131.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.56% of the PAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 1.82 million shares valued at $114.19 million to account for 8.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.6 million shares representing 7.30% and valued at over $100.64 million, while Nine Ten Capital Management LLC holds 6.57% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $90.54 million.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) is 34.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.14 and a high of $90.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAR stock was last observed hovering at around $83.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.68% off the consensus price target high of $114.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.87% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.72, the stock is 17.63% and 10.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 60.95% off its SMA200. PAR registered 474.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.22.

The stock witnessed a 9.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.40%, and is 31.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.16% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) has around 1008 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $213.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 544.75% and -6.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PAR Technology Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $57.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.90% in year-over-year returns.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAMMON JOHN W JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SAMMON JOHN W JR sold 30,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $40.48 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

PAR Technology Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 13 that MENAR BRYAN A (VP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 13 and was made at $29.75 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6219.0 shares of the PAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, CICCHINELLI MATTHEW R (President of Subsidiary) acquired 2,759 shares at an average price of $21.75 for $60008.0. The insider now directly holds 21,059 shares of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR).

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NCR Corporation (NCR) that is trading 102.55% up over the past 12 months. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is 203.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.33% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.11.