PLNT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Now

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is 10.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.87 and a high of $90.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLNT stock was last observed hovering at around $85.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $88.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.5% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -55.45% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.50, the stock is 7.51% and 7.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 23.88% off its SMA200. PLNT registered 53.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.47.

The stock witnessed a 5.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.01%, and is 7.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has around 1387 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $406.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.59. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.40% and -5.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Planet Fitness Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $122.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Top Institutional Holders

447 institutions hold shares in Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT), with 209.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 107.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.92M, and float is at 81.67M with Short Float at 6.24%. Institutions hold 107.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.61 million shares valued at $590.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the PLNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Srs Investment Management, Llc with 7.05 million shares valued at $547.15 million to account for 8.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.49 million shares representing 7.81% and valued at over $503.86 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.65% of the shares totaling 4.69 million with a market value of $364.31 million.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Donnell Brian, the company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that O’Donnell Brian sold 215 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $79.86 per share for a total of $17170.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2880.0 shares.

Planet Fitness Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Bode William (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 446 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $79.86 per share for $35618.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6183.0 shares of the PLNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, LIVELY DORVIN D (President) disposed off 29,268 shares at an average price of $82.25 for $2.41 million. The insider now directly holds 44,007 shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT): Who are the competitors?

