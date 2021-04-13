Positives for Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) as stock gains in recent trading

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) is 75.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $6.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKER stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $768.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.55% off the consensus price target high of $768.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.55% higher than the price target low of $768.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.49, the stock is 3.87% and 5.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 8.72% at the moment leaves the stock 14.42% off its SMA200. AKER registered -31.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2700 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5789.

The stock witnessed a 5.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.41%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 9.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 111.52% and -49.93% from its 52-week high.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akers Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 179.90% year-over-year.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.51% while institutional investors hold 15.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.08M, and float is at 7.45M with Short Float at 26.09%. Institutions hold 13.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NorthRock Partners, LLC with over 0.42 million shares valued at $0.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.55% of the AKER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Anson Funds Management LP with 0.27 million shares valued at $0.54 million to account for 1.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.1 million shares representing 0.60% and valued at over $0.2 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.47% of the shares totaling 79005.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.