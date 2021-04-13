Positives for Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) as stock gains in recent trading

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) is 40.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.56 and a high of $139.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXP stock was last observed hovering at around $138.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.35% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.17% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -18.44% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.13, the stock is 7.06% and 12.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 44.39% off its SMA200. EXP registered 115.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $130.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $107.44.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.78%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $5.92B and $1.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.49 and Fwd P/E is 18.43. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.66% and 1.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eagle Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $333.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Top Institutional Holders

450 institutions hold shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP), with 496.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 96.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.49M, and float is at 41.44M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 95.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.86 million shares valued at $391.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.20% of the EXP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.56 million shares valued at $360.84 million to account for 8.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.11 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $315.54 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $184.69 million.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haack Michael, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Haack Michael sold 9,907 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $137.78 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47234.0 shares.

Eagle Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Haack Michael (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,918 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $133.12 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51293.0 shares of the EXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Wentzel Steven L (President (American Gypsum)) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $129.44 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 13,250 shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP).

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) that is trading 54.97% up over the past 12 months. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is 54.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.64% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.