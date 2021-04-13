Positives for Premier Inc. (PINC) as stock gains in recent trading

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is -1.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.64 and a high of $37.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PINC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.27% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 1.03% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $34.64, the stock is 1.99% and 1.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 1.57% off its SMA200. PINC registered 6.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.49.

The stock witnessed a 2.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.18%, and is 0.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Premier Inc. (PINC) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.20 and Fwd P/E is 13.94. Profit margin for the company is 34.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.95% and -8.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Premier Inc. (PINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Premier Inc. (PINC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Premier Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $446.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.40% in year-over-year returns.

Premier Inc. (PINC) Top Institutional Holders

324 institutions hold shares in Premier Inc. (PINC), with 985.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 68.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.13M, and float is at 121.24M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 67.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.02 million shares valued at $351.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.20% of the PINC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC with 6.45 million shares valued at $226.27 million to account for 5.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 6.29 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $220.92 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 5.55 million with a market value of $194.88 million.

Premier Inc. (PINC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Premier Inc. (PINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIDS JODY R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DAVIDS JODY R sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $34.28 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11465.0 shares.

Premier Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that McKasson Craig S. (CAO & CFO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $35.11 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PINC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Anderson Leigh (President – Perf. Services) disposed off 6,784 shares at an average price of $34.89 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 37,124 shares of Premier Inc. (PINC).

Premier Inc. (PINC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) that is trading 256.62% up over the past 12 months. CorVel Corporation (CRVL) is 90.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.06% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.9.