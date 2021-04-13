PPD Inc. (PPD) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 16.5% Upside

PPD Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) is 12.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.26 and a high of $39.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPD stock was last observed hovering at around $38.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.5% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -6.69% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.41, the stock is 2.10% and 5.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 12.74% off its SMA200. PPD registered 65.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.51.

The stock witnessed a 5.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.81%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

PPD Inc. (PPD) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $13.30B and $4.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 249.42 and Fwd P/E is 23.29. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.67% and -1.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

PPD Inc. (PPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PPD Inc. (PPD) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PPD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $1.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.00% in year-over-year returns.

PPD Inc. (PPD) Top Institutional Holders

312 institutions hold shares in PPD Inc. (PPD), with 79.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.68% while institutional investors hold 99.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 348.58M, and float is at 158.64M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 77.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. with over 77.12 million shares valued at $2.64 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 22.01% of the PPD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Carlyle Group Inc. with 55.72 million shares valued at $1.91 billion to account for 15.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd which holds 55.72 million shares representing 15.90% and valued at over $1.91 billion, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 13.84 million with a market value of $473.48 million.

PPD Inc. (PPD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIMMONS DAVID S, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SIMMONS DAVID S sold 22,935 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $38.00 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

PPD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Johnston David Michael sold a total of 21,598 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $38.00 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35407.0 shares of the PPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Donovan Glen (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 16,347 shares at an average price of $35.62 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 3,000 shares of PPD Inc. (PPD).