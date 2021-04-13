RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

20 institutions hold shares in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.12% while institutional investors hold 42.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.71M, and float is at 16.00M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 37.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Watchman Group, Inc. with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.18% of the RAVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.73% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 54000.0 with a market value of $49145.0.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) is 49.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $2.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.6% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is -12.68% and -3.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -4.23% at the moment leaves the stock 51.32% off its SMA200. RAVE registered 100.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4426 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0456.

The stock witnessed a -3.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.99%, and is -16.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 10.40% over the month.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $25.00M and $8.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.89% and -42.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-156.80%).

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -461.60% this year.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE, the company’s Vice President – Finance. SEC filings show that FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE bought 34,883 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.87 per share for a total of $30348.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55716.0 shares.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Solano Brandon (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,836 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $0.86 per share for $5019.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39669.0 shares of the RAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE (Vice President – Finance) acquired 20,833 shares at an average price of $0.49 for $10208.0. The insider now directly holds 20,833 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE).

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading 13.67% up over the past 12 months. Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) is 64.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.32% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.