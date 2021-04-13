Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

360 institutions hold shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP), with 1.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 94.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.98M, and float is at 53.17M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 91.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.26 million shares valued at $491.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.18% of the RHP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.14 million shares valued at $348.15 million to account for 9.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eminence Capital, LP which holds 1.99 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $135.03 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.59% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $134.07 million.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is 14.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $86.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RHP stock was last observed hovering at around $76.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $86.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.82% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -55.12% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.56, the stock is -2.23% and 1.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 43.13% off its SMA200. RHP registered 133.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.33.

The stock witnessed a -6.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.08%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) has around 476 employees, a market worth around $4.33B and $524.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 408.21. Profit margin for the company is -79.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 252.39% and -10.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.60%).

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.6 with sales reaching $118.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -370.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Merchant Fazal F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Merchant Fazal F sold 1,337 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $83.41 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3178.0 shares.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Lynn Scott J (EVP, Secretary and GC) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $83.98 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13879.0 shares of the RHP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Chaffin Patrick S (EVP & COO) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $64.75 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 16,558 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP).

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading 117.68% up over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is 79.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.22% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.