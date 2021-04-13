SAIL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Now

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) is -8.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.05 and a high of $64.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAIL stock was last observed hovering at around $48.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.91% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 12.73% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.87, the stock is -5.74% and -12.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 7.50% off its SMA200. SAIL registered 193.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.05.

The stock witnessed a -13.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.13%, and is -7.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) has around 1394 employees, a market worth around $4.58B and $365.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1018.12. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.49% and -23.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $91.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.90% in year-over-year returns.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Top Institutional Holders

380 institutions hold shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.35% while institutional investors hold 112.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.09M, and float is at 87.93M with Short Float at 8.91%. Institutions hold 109.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.7 million shares valued at $569.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.63% of the SAIL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.45 million shares valued at $450.04 million to account for 9.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HMI Capital Management, LP which holds 5.57 million shares representing 6.06% and valued at over $296.66 million, while Soma Equity Partners LP holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 5.3 million with a market value of $282.17 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schmitt Christopher, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Schmitt Christopher sold 730 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $55.00 per share for a total of $40150.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47777.0 shares.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that McMartin James Cameron (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $54.50 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44197.0 shares of the SAIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, McClain Mark D. (CEO and President) disposed off 36,000 shares at an average price of $55.47 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 36,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL).