The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GEO Stock Is Going Next

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is -34.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.64 and a high of $15.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.83, the stock is -23.37% and -26.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -39.50% off its SMA200. GEO registered -58.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.90.

The stock witnessed a -26.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.83%, and is -24.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $721.58M and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.19 and Fwd P/E is 5.61. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.37% and -62.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The GEO Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $579.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Top Institutional Holders

316 institutions hold shares in The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), with 4.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.36% while institutional investors hold 77.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.84M, and float is at 117.22M with Short Float at 28.53%. Institutions hold 74.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.27 million shares valued at $179.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.71% of the GEO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.85 million shares valued at $158.12 million to account for 14.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Prudential Financial, Inc. which holds 4.46 million shares representing 3.67% and valued at over $39.48 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 3.96 million with a market value of $35.12 million.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOREMAN ANNE N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOREMAN ANNE N sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $11.12 per share for a total of $38920.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

The GEO Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that GLANTON RICHARD H (Director) sold a total of 2,838 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $10.88 per share for $30863.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2177.0 shares of the GEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, GLANTON RICHARD H (Director) disposed off 2,100 shares at an average price of $14.65 for $30767.0. The insider now directly holds 5,015 shares of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO).

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) that is trading -32.59% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.04% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 33.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.84.