These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB)

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) is 17.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.56 and a high of $30.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FHB stock was last observed hovering at around $27.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.94% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -32.1% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.74, the stock is -1.27% and 0.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 31.49% off its SMA200. FHB registered 57.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.26.

The stock witnessed a -6.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.87%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $3.61B and $582.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.45 and Fwd P/E is 15.89. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.65% and -9.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Hawaiian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $181.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.60% in year-over-year returns.

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB), with 827.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 103.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.91M, and float is at 129.05M with Short Float at 3.55%. Institutions hold 103.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.33 million shares valued at $385.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.48% of the FHB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 14.69 million shares valued at $346.33 million to account for 11.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 14.1 million shares representing 10.77% and valued at over $332.38 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 6.35 million with a market value of $149.71 million.

First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WASHINGTON VANESSA L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WASHINGTON VANESSA L bought 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $17.05 per share for a total of $39215.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4689.0 shares.

First Hawaiian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Mallela Ravi (Exec VP & CFO) bought a total of 51 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $17.57 per share for $903.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59254.0 shares of the FHB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Mallela Ravi (Exec VP & CFO) acquired 3,290 shares at an average price of $15.20 for $50008.0. The insider now directly holds 59,197 shares of First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB).