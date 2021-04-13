These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for iRobot Corporation (IRBT)

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is 41.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.75 and a high of $197.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRBT stock was last observed hovering at around $116.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.49% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.73% off the consensus price target high of $166.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.93% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.33, the stock is -5.20% and -5.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 24.46% off its SMA200. IRBT registered 136.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.59.

The stock witnessed a -6.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.05%, and is -8.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has around 1209 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.96 and Fwd P/E is 21.60. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.72% and -42.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iRobot Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $268.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.20% in year-over-year returns.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Top Institutional Holders

409 institutions hold shares in iRobot Corporation (IRBT), with 488.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 103.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.15M, and float is at 27.66M with Short Float at 20.47%. Institutions hold 102.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.99 million shares valued at $400.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.57% of the IRBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.09 million shares valued at $248.44 million to account for 10.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 2.96 million shares representing 10.41% and valued at over $237.41 million, while Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $102.62 million.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at iRobot Corporation (IRBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weinstein Glen Daniel, the company’s EVP and Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Weinstein Glen Daniel sold 1,373 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45286.0 shares.

iRobot Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Weinstein Glen Daniel (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 17,899 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $118.72 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46659.0 shares of the IRBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J (EVP Human Resources, Corp Comm) disposed off 10,686 shares at an average price of $122.80 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 39,366 shares of iRobot Corporation (IRBT).

iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) that is trading 126.75% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.45% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.17.