These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Precipio Inc. (PRPO)

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) is -5.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRPO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.96, the stock is -17.10% and -26.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -4.39% at the moment leaves the stock -16.14% off its SMA200. PRPO registered 213.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4101 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4147.

The stock witnessed a -20.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.04%, and is -17.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $36.71M and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 256.36% and -75.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.30%).

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precipio Inc. (PRPO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precipio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 94.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 182.10% in year-over-year returns.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Precipio Inc. (PRPO), with 201.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.11% while institutional investors hold 4.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.58M, and float is at 17.03M with Short Float at 4.63%. Institutions hold 4.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.39 million shares valued at $0.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.15% of the PRPO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 91600.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC which holds 86828.0 shares representing 0.48% and valued at over $0.18 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.47% of the shares totaling 85966.0 with a market value of $0.18 million.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Precipio Inc. (PRPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DANIELI ILAN, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DANIELI ILAN bought 1,025 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $2.46 per share for a total of $2522.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21462.0 shares.

Precipio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Sabet Ahmed Zaki (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 222 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $2.23 per share for $495.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4728.0 shares of the PRPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, DANIELI ILAN (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,111 shares at an average price of $2.23 for $2478.0. The insider now directly holds 20,437 shares of Precipio Inc. (PRPO).