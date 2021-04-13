These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) is -54.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.69 and a high of $95.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRLD stock was last observed hovering at around $35.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.56% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.12% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 34.6% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.70, the stock is -30.61% and -47.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -7.26% at the moment leaves the stock -41.74% off its SMA200. PRLD registered a gain of -24.36% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.13.

The stock witnessed a -44.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.80%, and is -21.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.95% over the week and 10.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 38.01% and -65.71% from its 52-week high.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.30% this year.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD), with 3.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.80% while institutional investors hold 67.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.77M, and float is at 42.57M with Short Float at 3.24%. Institutions hold 62.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 15.59 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 33.48% of the PRLD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.12 million shares valued at $723.99 million to account for 21.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.21 million shares representing 9.04% and valued at over $301.22 million, while Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 1.61% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $53.66 million.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scherle Peggy, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Scherle Peggy sold 15,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $39.31 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that Pierce Christopher (EVP and Chief of Business Oper) sold a total of 828 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $40.08 per share for $33188.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3750.0 shares of the PRLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Morosini Deborah (EVP, Chief of Clinical Affairs) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $40.04 for $40043.0. The insider now directly holds 444 shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD).