These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is 2.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.91 and a high of $72.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QTS stock was last observed hovering at around $63.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $63.54, the stock is 1.01% and 1.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -0.54% off its SMA200. QTS registered 6.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.57.

The stock witnessed a 5.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.55%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) has around 634 employees, a market worth around $4.15B and $539.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 343.46. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.65% and -12.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Analyst Forecasts

QTS Realty Trust Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $145.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -446.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.30% in year-over-year returns.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Top Institutional Holders

471 institutions hold shares in QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS), with 620.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 124.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.02M, and float is at 60.43M with Short Float at 14.11%. Institutions hold 122.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.95 million shares valued at $554.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.88% of the QTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.33 million shares valued at $453.77 million to account for 11.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Zimmer Partners, LP which holds 3.47 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $214.63 million, while PGGM Investments holds 4.63% of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $184.97 million.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARTER JOHN W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARTER JOHN W sold 1,239 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $63.01 per share for a total of $78066.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12697.0 shares.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that BARTER JOHN W (Director) sold a total of 10,761 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $63.01 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12697.0 shares of the QTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Westhead Stephen E. (Director) disposed off 12,422 shares at an average price of $63.30 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 9,682 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS).

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 21.71% up over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is 111.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.58% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.65.