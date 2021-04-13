Things appear to be looking up for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is 10.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.67 and a high of $51.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.08% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.1% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.95, the stock is -3.08% and -1.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 23.18% off its SMA200. FBC registered 94.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.63.

The stock witnessed a -10.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.19%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) has around 5214 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $819.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.71 and Fwd P/E is 8.26. Profit margin for the company is 65.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.83% and -12.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.63 with sales reaching $185.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.00% in year-over-year returns.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) Top Institutional Holders

327 institutions hold shares in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.05% while institutional investors hold 96.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.90M, and float is at 51.59M with Short Float at 4.12%. Institutions hold 94.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.55 million shares valued at $307.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.33% of the FBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.35 million shares valued at $218.26 million to account for 10.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 4.39 million shares representing 8.34% and valued at over $179.1 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.91% of the shares totaling 4.17 million with a market value of $169.89 million.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Buck Karen, the company’s EVP and Director of Operations. SEC filings show that Buck Karen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $47.41 per share for a total of $94818.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that MP Thrift Investments L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 9,112,705 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $30.19 per share for $275.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Schoels Peter (Director) disposed off 9,112,705 shares at an average price of $30.19 for $275.11 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC).

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) that is trading 75.40% up over the past 12 months. Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) is 51.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.04% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.79.