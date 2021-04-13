Things appear to be looking up for Forterra Inc. (FRTA)

Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) is 36.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.70 and a high of $23.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRTA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.21% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -23.53% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.47, the stock is 0.38% and 4.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 38.94% off its SMA200. FRTA registered 241.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.70.

The stock witnessed a -0.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.80%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.56% over the week and 0.62% over the month.

Forterra Inc. (FRTA) has around 4581 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $1.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.05 and Fwd P/E is 13.42. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 311.75% and -2.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Forterra Inc. (FRTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forterra Inc. (FRTA) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forterra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $337.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 927.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Forterra Inc. (FRTA) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Forterra Inc. (FRTA), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.86% while institutional investors hold 98.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.81M, and float is at 29.20M with Short Float at 9.41%. Institutions hold 95.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lone Star Global Acquisitions, Ltd. with over 34.91 million shares valued at $600.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 52.68% of the FRTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Electron Capital Partners, LLC with 4.42 million shares valued at $75.99 million to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.46 million shares representing 3.71% and valued at over $42.3 million, while Paradigm Capital Management holds 3.16% of the shares totaling 2.09 million with a market value of $35.98 million.

Forterra Inc. (FRTA) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Forterra Inc. (FRTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAYKEN JOHN P, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GRAYKEN JOHN P sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $12.82 per share for a total of $2.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34.91 million shares.

Forterra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that GRAYKEN JOHN P (10% Owner) sold a total of 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $12.82 per share for $128.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35.11 million shares of the FRTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Sarrazin Jacques (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.35 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 16,339 shares of Forterra Inc. (FRTA).

Forterra Inc. (FRTA): Who are the competitors?

