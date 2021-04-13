Things appear to be looking up for Galapagos NV (GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) is -21.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.51 and a high of $233.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLPG stock was last observed hovering at around $77.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $86.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.85% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.44% lower than the price target low of $73.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.39, the stock is -2.25% and -10.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -39.50% off its SMA200. GLPG registered -62.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $107.27.

The stock witnessed a -7.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.18%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Galapagos NV (GLPG) has around 1489 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $530.26M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.87% and -66.81% from its 52-week high.

Galapagos NV (GLPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galapagos NV (GLPG) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galapagos NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.31 with sales reaching $125.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Galapagos NV (GLPG) Top Institutional Holders

148 institutions hold shares in Galapagos NV (GLPG), with institutional investors hold 9.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.51M, and float is at 43.10M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 9.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 1.25 million shares valued at $123.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.91% of the GLPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.69 million shares valued at $67.82 million to account for 1.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.31 million shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $30.56 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $25.66 million.

Galapagos NV (GLPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 10.66% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 10.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.63% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.