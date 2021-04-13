Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) is 47.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.79 and a high of $152.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THO stock was last observed hovering at around $134.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.15% off its average median price target of $149.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.03% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -10.04% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.55, the stock is -0.14% and 7.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 28.67% off its SMA200. THO registered 167.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $131.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $108.07.

The stock witnessed a -1.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.92%, and is 0.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) has around 22250 employees, a market worth around $7.77B and $9.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.62 and Fwd P/E is 13.88. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.39% and -9.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thor Industries Inc. (THO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thor Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.24 with sales reaching $2.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 77.40% in year-over-year returns.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Top Institutional Holders

540 institutions hold shares in Thor Industries Inc. (THO), with 2.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.27% while institutional investors hold 101.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.37M, and float is at 52.99M with Short Float at 7.32%. Institutions hold 96.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 6.78 million shares valued at $630.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.25% of the THO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.8 million shares valued at $446.31 million to account for 8.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.49 million shares representing 8.11% and valued at over $417.37 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 6.84% of the shares totaling 3.79 million with a market value of $352.37 million.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Thor Industries Inc. (THO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JULIAN KENNETH D, the company’s VP of Admin and HR. SEC filings show that JULIAN KENNETH D sold 2,266 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $140.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38966.0 shares.

Thor Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that WOELFER W. TODD (Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $136.00 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42392.0 shares of the THO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, JULIAN KENNETH D (VP of Admin and HR) disposed off 4,532 shares at an average price of $136.61 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 41,232 shares of Thor Industries Inc. (THO).

Thor Industries Inc. (THO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) that is trading 175.10% up over the past 12 months. Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is 164.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.17% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.13.