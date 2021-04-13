Three Stocks to Consider: O-I Glass Inc. (OI), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) shares are 27.56% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.89% or -$0.59 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 20.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 0.07% and 18.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 24, 2020, BofA Securities recommended the OI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 20, 2021. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the OI stock is a “Moderate Buy. 3 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommends buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.30. The forecasts give the O-I Glass Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.05% or -32.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.60% in the current quarter to $0.31, down from the $0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.62, down 0.00% from $1.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 583,593 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 124,370. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 348,192 and 91,143 in purchases and sales respectively.

The SVP, GC & Corporate Sec. had earlier sold another 33,122 OI shares valued at $0.37 million on Aug 26. The shares were sold at $11.25 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ moved down -12.92% to $1.82. The overall market worth of this company is about $187,093,466. The 52-week range of the stock remained $0.05 – $7.00, while its day’s lowest price was $1.82 and its hit ‎its day’s highest price at $1.82.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC ‎reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.‎

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:

‎ National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, ‎debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes ‎storms through the deployment of its mobile command centres at strategic locations, in coordination ‎with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors, and subcontractors.‎

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing ‎trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, ‎tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses ‎operating as usual.‎

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.‎

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibres ‎recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product ‎line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA), on the other hand, is trading around $28.02 with a market cap of $1.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.92 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CARA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $78.29 million. This represented 30.15% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $112.09 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.68 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.62 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $271.16 million from $147.14 million over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $149.24 million while total current assets were at $195.06 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.49 million, significantly higher than the -$109.22 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.84 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Cara Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 216,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 103,685 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.35M shares after the latest sales, with 2.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.10% with a share float percentage of 41.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cara Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.63 million shares worth more than $54.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RHO Capital Partners Inc, with the investment firm holding over 2.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.35 million and represent 5.61% of shares outstanding.