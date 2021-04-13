Three Stocks to Track: MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) shares are 21.64% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.85% or $0.27 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 19.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 0.34% and 3.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 16, 2019, Williams Capital Group recommended the MDU stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA Securities had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 23, 2021. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MDU stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.00. The forecasts give the MDU Resources Group Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 19.9% or -6.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.70% in the current quarter to $0.15, up from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.04, up 7.10% from $1.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.52 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 370,078 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 119,276. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 292,498 and 119,276 in purchases and sales respectively.

SPARBY DAVID M, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $45040.0 at $22.52 per share on Aug 20. The VP, CFO & Treasurer had earlier bought another 1,000 MDU shares valued at $24925.0 on Nov 11. The shares were bought at $24.93 per share. Link Margaret A (VP and CIO) bought 5,000 shares at $21.39 per share on May 18 for a total of $0.11 million while JOHNSON DENNIS W, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on May 14 for $93975.0 with each share fetching $18.80.

Shares of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) traded in a range of $1.82 to $2.09, completing the day down 0.48% to $2.09. The day started out with an opening price ‎of $1.82. The company has a total of 89,518,405 outstanding shares while its market ‎capitalization is now about $187,093,466.‎

SGTM’s acquisition of Ohio-based Mulch Manufacturing in February 2020 can only be thrown in the ‎category of major coups for their parent company. For Raynor, this is a strategic move to expand its ‎operations well beyond Florida, giving it a larger footprint in the mulch industry.‎

‎”Right now, the Sustainability Green Team has two subsidiaries and over 20 brands,” said Raynor, a 25-‎year veteran of the tree industry. “Those subsidiaries are Mulch Manufacturing Inc., a 35-year-old ‎leader in the industry, and National Storm Recovery, LLC. If you were to break down each one, you will ‎see a lot of depth in them, as well. Our vertical integration model goes from tree cutting to the ‎collection to the disposal.”‎

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), on the other hand, is trading around $9.98 with a market cap of $137.82M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GROW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $21.21 million. This represented -310.57% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $5.17 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $0.6 million, significantly higher than the $0.54 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.57 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at U.S. Global Investors Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 170 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 702.96k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.40% with a share float percentage of 12.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Global Investors Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perritt Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.72 million shares worth more than $3.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Perritt Capital Management, Inc. held 5.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Diametric Capital, LP, with the investment firm holding over 0.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.75 million and represent 5.30% of shares outstanding.