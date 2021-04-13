Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) is -37.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.24 and a high of $14.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $8.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.57% off the consensus price target high of $8.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.57% higher than the price target low of $8.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.87, the stock is 3.61% and -9.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 14.06% at the moment leaves the stock 33.74% off its SMA200. VS registered 143.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.39.

The stock witnessed a -9.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.12%, and is 9.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.34% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $97.43M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 251.34% and -47.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-98.20%).

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Versus Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.90% this year.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.26M, and float is at 10.81M with Short Float at 0.53%.