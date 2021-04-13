Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

36 institutions hold shares in Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.41% while institutional investors hold 31.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.81M, and float is at 99.49M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 30.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sun Valley Gold LLC with over 18.62 million shares valued at $20.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.01% of the VGZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with 5.31 million shares valued at $5.73 million to account for 5.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Loews Corporation which holds 3.2 million shares representing 3.10% and valued at over $3.46 million, while Global Strategic Management Inc holds 2.55% of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $2.84 million.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX: VGZ) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $1.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VGZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.73% off the consensus price target high of $3.96 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 24.48% higher than the price target low of $1.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is 2.66% and 5.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -5.26% at the moment leaves the stock 1.64% off its SMA200. VGZ registered 91.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0174 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0355.

The stock witnessed a 4.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.93%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 540.00. Distance from 52-week low is 91.73% and -25.52% from its 52-week high.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vista Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.30% this year.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tobler Douglas L., the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Tobler Douglas L. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $0.92 per share for a total of $2295.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75306.0 shares.

Vista Gold Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Tobler Douglas L. (CFO) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $1.01 per share for $2537.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18170.0 shares of the VGZ stock.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is 182.86% higher over the past 12 months. Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is 5.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.95% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.26.