Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

12 institutions hold shares in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS), with 5.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.80% while institutional investors hold 6.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.21M, and float is at 12.55M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 4.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 0.3 million shares valued at $1.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.65% of the VVOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. with 91322.0 shares valued at $0.54 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 83426.0 shares representing 0.46% and valued at over $0.49 million, while Walleye Capital LLC holds 0.41% of the shares totaling 74500.0 with a market value of $0.44 million.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is 54.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.64 and a high of $14.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VVOS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.15, the stock is 19.33% and 23.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -4.19% at the moment leaves the stock 25.13% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.31.

The stock witnessed a 31.28% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.87%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.70% over the week and 10.05% over the month.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $160.03M and $13.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -92.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.23% and -36.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.20%).

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $3.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.00% year-over-year.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Amman Bradford K., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Amman Bradford K. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $7.38 per share for a total of $7380.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Huntsman Ronald Kirk (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $7.27 per share for $7267.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1500.0 shares of the VVOS stock.