VNT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Vontier Corporation (VNT) Now

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) is -6.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.36 and a high of $39.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNT stock was last observed hovering at around $30.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.8% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.06% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.33, the stock is 0.77% and -1.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -1.64% off its SMA200. VNT registered a loss of -6.48% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.84.

The stock witnessed a 1.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.02%, and is -0.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $5.26B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.57 and Fwd P/E is 12.30. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.84% and -19.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vontier Corporation (VNT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vontier Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $669.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Top Institutional Holders

658 institutions hold shares in Vontier Corporation (VNT), with 121.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 95.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.50M, and float is at 168.42M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 95.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.17 million shares valued at $473.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.39% of the VNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 9.23 million shares valued at $308.16 million to account for 5.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.53 million shares representing 5.06% and valued at over $284.95 million, while Putnam Investments LLC holds 2.98% of the shares totaling 5.03 million with a market value of $168.11 million.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Vontier Corporation (VNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 20 times.